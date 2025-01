The Ecumenical Patriarch visited the Prefect of Beyoğlu

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew paid a visit to the Prefect of Beyoğlu, Atakan Atasoy, on the morning of Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

The Ecumenical Patriarch was accompanied by Stratos Doltsiniadis, representing SYRKI, and Petros Bazgarlo, one of the Patriarchate’s Secretaries.

The Prefect and his wife warmly welcomed the Patriarch and his entourage, and they exchanged good wishes for the New Year.

Orthodox Times