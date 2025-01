Australian Open: Khachanov through to second round

Russian-Armenian Karen Khachanov, the No 19 seed, advanced to the second round of the Australian Open by defeating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, Tennis Majors reported.

Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face the winner of the match between Canadian Gabriel Diallo and Italian Luca Nardi next.

Panorama.AM