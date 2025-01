Australian Open: Elina Avanesyan loses to Putintseva

Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 24 seed, moved into the second round of the Australian Open by defeating Armenian Elina Avanesyan 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Tuesday night, Tennis Majors reported.

Putintseva, ranked No 23, will face Chinese wildcard Shuai Zhang next.

Panorama.AM