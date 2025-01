Armenia’s top diplomat may visit Russia soon, Lavrov says

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan may visit Russia before long, TASS quoted Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.

“Our dialogue [with Armenia] is ongoing. Ararat Mirzoyan has been invited to visit the Russian Federation. He has accepted the invitation, and we look forward to his visit. I hope he will visit soon,” Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

Panorama.AM