Heartfelt wishes of the Ecumenical Patriarch to Archbishop of Albania

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who from the outset of Archbishop Anastasios of Albania’s serious health problem expressed his heartfelt brotherly support, has also sent a letter of sympathy to the hospitalized Archbishop.

The Ecumenical Patriarch reiterated his wishes for Archbishop Anastasios of Albania’s speedy and full recovery, hoping for his swift return to his hierarchical duties.

Orthodox Times