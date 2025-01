Armenia to host Iranian parliamentary delegation

A delegation of the Iran-Armenia Friendship Group from the Majlis of the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by its head Ara Shahverdyan, will travel to Armenia.

The visit is scheduled for January 12-15, the Armenian parliament said in a press release.

The group will be welcomed by Narek Babayan, head of the Armenia-Iran Friendship Group in the Armenian National Assembly.

Panorama.AM