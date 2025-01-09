Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin Bemoans Armenia’s Ills In Christmas Message

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Catholicos Karekin II, the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, listed “lust for power” among Armenia’s problems on Monday, January 6, as he celebrated a Christmas mass once again boycotted by the country’s political leadership.

During the liturgy held at the church’s main cathedral in Echmiadzin, Karekin renewed his calls for Armenians, who celebrate Christmas on January 6, to adhere to their Christian faith in the face of grave external and internal challenges facing their homeland.

“Internally, our homeland is plagued by falsehoods, lawlessness, malice, revenge, and corrupt course, which breed mistrust, indifference, hostility, and division in our society, causing weakening to the nation,” he said. “Alongside these challenges, the distortion of Christian moral perception and our traditional national spiritual values threatens our identity, weakens our national spirit, and ensnares us in the traps of sin and despair.

“Through the mystery of the Holy Nativity, a heavenly invitation is once again extended to us: to walk the Lord’s path of love, reconciliation, and righteousness. This call can only be realized through a Christian way of life. It requires that we do not sacrifice our identity, the security of our people and the welfare of our homeland for the sake of personal comfort and gain. We cannot serve the common good if we are driven by vanity, lust for power, and prioritize self-interest.”

“Let us be collaborators, not adversaries; devoted servants, not abusers of position and privilege,” added Karekin.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as well as members of his government and political team were conspicuously absent from the Christmas mass, underscoring their discord with the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Pashinyan’s relationship with the church, to which the vast majority of Armenians belong, has increasingly deteriorated in recent years and especially since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Karekin and other senior clergymen joined the Armenian opposition in calling for Pashinyan’s resignation following Armenia’s defeat in the six-week war. They also condemned Pashinyan for recognizing Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh months before Baku recaptured the region in September 2023.

The premier has accused the church of meddling in politics. The government-controlled Armenian Public Television underlined the discord by again breaking with a post-Soviet tradition and refusing to broadcast Karekin’s New Year’s Eve address to the nation just before Pashinyan’s message.

In that address aired instead by several private TV channels, Karekin again signaled his continued disapproval of Pashinyan’s appeasement policy towards Azerbaijan. He warned against “concessions detrimental to the homeland.”

For his part, Pashinyan claimed to have made Armenia much more secure in the past year. In that context, he touted his territorial concessions to Azerbaijan which sparked massive anti-government protests in Yerevan in May and June. The protests were led by a senior clergyman, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator