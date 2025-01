Ecumenical Patriarch receives Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan

On Thursday, January 2, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew warmly received Sahak Mashalyan, Patriarch of the Armenians in Turkey, along with his esteemed delegation.

During the meeting, Patriarch Bartholomew extended his heartfelt wishes to Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan for a blessed Holy Twelve Days of Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times