Magnitude 4.2 quake hits Georgia, felt in Armenia

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Georgia late on Saturday afternoon.

The quake was 8 km northwest of the city of Dmanisi and at a depth of 10 km, the Rescue Service of the Armenian Interior Ministry reported.

The tremors were felt in Armenia’s Shirak and Lori Provinces, including the second largest city of Gyumri.

