Relatives of missing Armenian soldiers block central Yerevan avenue

Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen on Friday blocked Yerevan’s central Baghramyan Avenue near the parliament building, demanding accountability.

They sought a meeting with senior MP Andranik Kocharyan, head of the parliamentary commission which has completed a probe into the 2020 Artsakh war.

The protesters expressed frustration over broken promises for a meeting and insistted on being addressed collectively, rather than as a small group.

They urged Kocharyan to step out and disclose the findings of the investigation.

“Let them show up and tell us who is to blame for the war, who is responsible for so many casualties. The fate of 174 servicemen remains unknown,” one of them remarked.

