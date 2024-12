Henrikh Mkhitaryan named 2024 Footballer of the Year

Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named Armenia’s 2024 Footballer of the Year for the 12th time.

He garnered 87 points in a vote organized by the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

Armenian national team and Slovan Bratislava midfielder Tigran Barseghyan came in second 62 points, while Eduard Spertsyan, a midfielder for the Armenian national team and Russia’s Krasnodar, placed third with 24 points.

Panorama.AM