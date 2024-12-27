Bartholomew met Erdoğan – Discussions on Syria and the Theological School of Halki

At his request, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met today, December 26, 2024, with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

During the meeting, the Patriarch raised the issue of Christians in Syria, urging the President to use his influence to ensure the protection of the lives and safety of Christians and all minorities in Syria. He also emphasized the historical ties between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the ancient Patriarchate of Antioch.

Furthermore, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his gratitude to the Turkish President for issuing the directive to reopen the Halki School of Theology and asking for the acceleration of the related procedures. President Erdoğan promised his full support.

The discussion also touched upon the celebrations planned for the coming year to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea (325-2025) and the expected visit of Pope Francis to Turkey to participate in these events.

The Patriarch was accompanied in Ankara by Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, and Pantaleon Vigas, a distinguished Archon Grand Chartophylax and an active community leader of the Greek Orthodox minority.

Photo: Press Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey / Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times