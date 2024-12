Yerevan to see light snow later this week

Dry weather is expected in Armenia’s regions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wintry showers are forecast for the country on Friday and over the weekend.

The capital Yerevan will also experience wet weather later this week, with light snow expected to hit the upper parts of the city.

Strong winds of 15-18 m/s are likely on Saturday.

Temperatures are set to drop by 4-6C in the next three days.

Panorama.AM