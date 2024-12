Pashinyan says again tested positive for Covid

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has again tested positive for Covid-19.

“My Covid test again came back positive. I’ll be working with some restrictions until I recover,” he wrote on Facebook.

Pashinyan said earlier he had tested positive for coronavirus a few days earlier. His test results were negative on Wednesday morning.

Pashinyan announced his decision to skip the upcoming CIS summit in Russia.

