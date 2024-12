Andre’s wife shares first photos with baby amid divorce rumors

Armenian musician Andre’s wife, singer Ani Ohanyan, has shared the first photos of their baby daughter on social media.

The photos posted on Ohanyan’s Instagram page on Wednesday show the singer holding her baby girl, with a caption: “You make my day happier and brighter.”

The post comes amid rumors about the couple’s divorce. Neither Andre nor his wife has officially addressed the rumors.

Panorama.AM