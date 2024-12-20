Patriarch of Antioch: We need unity and solidarity to rebuild the nation

Patriarch John X of Antioch convened a meeting with the Board of Directors of the Department of Ecumenical Relations and Development (DERD), the humanitarian arm of the Patriarchate, at the Patriarchal residence in Damascus. The meeting was attended by regional coordinators from across Syria where DERD operates.

During the gathering, the Patriarch emphasized the importance of responding positively to Syria’s evolving circumstances, underlining the need to continue providing support to all Syrians, regardless of their affiliations or backgrounds, amid growing needs across the country. He reaffirmed the Church’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian work, stressing its essential role as an integral and irreplaceable part of the Syrian social fabric.

Meeting with Orthodox Sunday School Councils

Later that day, Patriarch John X met with the Central and Guidance Councils of the Damascus Orthodox Sunday Schools. The meeting, held at the Patriarchal residence, fostered a rich dialogue addressing the challenges facing the country.

The Patriarch urged vigilance and wisdom in navigating the current circumstances, emphasizing that awareness and prudence should guide actions, not fear. He highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity to rebuild the nation and strengthen societal partnerships, particularly in the crucial task of drafting a new constitution for Syria.

The day concluded with a prayer led by the Patriarch, invoking the King of Peace to bring His much-needed peace to the entire world.

