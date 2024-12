Aivazovsky painting sells for 130 million rubles at Moscow auction

The painting “Galata Tower by Moonlight” by Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky has sold for record 130 million rubles at the Moscow Auction House.

In general, the works of Russian artists of the XVI-XX centuries worth more than 300 million rubles went under the hammer. Aivazovsky’s landscape became the most expensive piece of art sold at the auction, MIR 24 reported.

The Galata Tower by Moonlight is among Aivazovsky’s earliest views of Constantinople.

Panorama.AM