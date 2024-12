Erdogan sings ‘Sari Aghjik’ at meeting in Erzurum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sang the Turkish version of “Sari Aghjik,” an Armenian folk song, at a meeting with young people in Erzurum.

The song was originally recorded by prominent Armenian composer Komitas.

This is not the first case that Turkey and Azerbaijan have attempted to appropriate Armenian music.

Panorama.AM