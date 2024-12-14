Patriarch of Antioch met Bishops and Clergy of Damascus to address Syria’s challenges

Patriarch John X of Antioch met with the bishops and clergy of the Diocese of Damascus and its surrounding areas at the Patriarchal Residence in Damascus.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the challenges of serving the Church during this critical phase that Syria is undergoing.

Emphasis was placed on the vital role of the clergy in steadfastly serving the faithful, strengthening their trust in God’s mercy, and relying on Him.

The clergy were encouraged to stand by their communities, offering consolation and hope, while also serving as examples and role models in demonstrating responsibility, prudence, solidarity, and collective effort to preserve the Church’s testimony and unity.

Special emphasis was placed on intensifying prayers and supplications to the Christ Child, particularly during the upcoming festive season, to safeguard peace and unity in this land of peace—a blessing for all the people of Syria.

