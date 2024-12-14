Opposition MP: Turkey’s policy towards Armenia aligns with pan-Turanism goals

The Armenia-Turkey normalization process could be either a threat or an opportunity, claims Armen Rustamyan, an MP from the opposition Hayastan faction.

“It depends on whether we can exclude concessions threatening the interests, existence and development of Armenian statehood and the Armenian people, and protect our inalienable rights,” he told a forum in Yerevan on Saturday.

The MP stated that the normalization process is used to make Armenia meet the demands of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan’s policy towards Armenia is based on ethnic kinship and the threat of force against the country, which aligns with the anti-Armenian and pan-Turanism goals laid out in the Shushi Declaration,” Rustamyan announced.

The opposition deputy accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of catering for Turkish-Azerbaijani interests as part of his efforts to achieve normalization with them.

Panorama.AM