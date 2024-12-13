Wisconsin Armenian Genocide Education Continues

The Wisconsin Armenian community continues its work in support of Wisconsin Act 30, passed in 2021, mandating the study of Holocaust and other genocides in middle and high school classrooms. The latest effort is the article “A Most Difficult Story: Armenian Heritage and Community Narratives in the Classroom,” included in The Great Lakes Social Studies Journal and written by George Dalbo, Talene Kelegian, Armen Hadjinian, and John C. Savagian. The article is based on a presentation delivered by several of the article’s authors at the Wisconsin Council of Social Studies annual conference in March, 2024. Dr. George Dalbo, a Wisconsin-based Genocide Education Project fellow, led the article efforts.

The link to the journal is here.

