At least 1,057 doctors killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023 — Health Ministry

DUBAI, December 13. /TASS/. More than a thousand doctors have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone since October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry reported.

According to it, the total number of doctors killed as a result of military actions in the Gaza Strip has reached 1,057.

The ministry reiterated its call to international human rights organizations to support Palestinian doctors and protect hospitals and health workers as they carry out their humanitarian duties. “We call on all medical professionals in all countries around the world to show solidarity with our doctors who are being subjected to genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry emphasized.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

TASS