WCC Christmas message: A call to new life, hope, and peace

The World Council of Churches Christmas message asks, in today’s world in which many are fearful of the future, “Where is peace in all this? Where is God in all this?”

The answer is found in the birth of the Prince of Peace. “In the birth of Jesus, we are given not only a sign of hope but also the advent of God’s redemption and a call to new life, hope, and peace in him,” the message reads. “In the birth of the child Jesus, we realize that God is right here, identifies with us, shares our vulnerabilities, and elevates our capacity to restore peace and do justice.”

The message notes that, at Christmas we celebrate God’s incarnation, our dignity, and the advent of hope and courage to search tirelessly for the angels’ promised peace among all people.

“As Christians, we are called to condemn war and violence and work for peace,” reads the message. “In the World Council of Churches and among its 352 member churches, that legacy and the quest for peace drive so much of what we do.”

The WCC works tirelessly for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, in Sudan and Colombia and Korea, and so many other places. “We campaign boldly against violence against women and children,” the message reads. “We collaborate widely to create a more just international order, devise a more equitable financial structure, and build interfaith understanding and solidarity with other traditions.”

As disciples of Jesus, we practice his nonviolent way, the true path to peace, notes the message. “We resist the powers that threaten peace and challenge boldly the lies and falsehoods that pit people against each other,” reads the text. “We pray for peace, we nurture peace in our hearts and our communities, we act and advocate for peace every day.”

Let us know fully well that the Prince of Peace is with us, concludes the message. “May this knowledge give you hope, joy, and strength in your daily struggles and suffering and bring joy to the world!” the text concludes. “Uplifted and enlivened by our celebrations of the birth of the Saviour, may we ever walk his path of peace and realize its promise for our time and in our world!”

Source: oikoumene.org

