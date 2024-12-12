Patriarch of Moscow to Patriarch John X: Our Church will remain close to yours

On December 12, 2024, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia held a telephone conversation with Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East.

During the call, Patriarch Kirill assured the Primate of the Antiochian Patriarchate of his prayers for the Patriarch and for the entire Antiochian Orthodox Church, which is currently enduring significant trials.

“The Russian people are close to your people, and our Church is close to your Church, Your Beatitude,” Patriarch Kirill emphasized. “I want to express our support and hope that these temporary hardships will pass, and peace and justice will be restored for you and your people. We will do everything in our power to continue providing all possible assistance to the Holy Church of Antioch. It is crucial that our Churches maintain the close relations we have built over the years.”

Patriarch John X updated Patriarch Kirill on the current situation in various parts of Syria, the challenges faced by the Antiochian Church, and the circumstances of its daily life. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for Patriarch Kirill’s prayers, care, and support, sharing his hope for future meetings.

The conversation, conducted in an atmosphere of brotherly love, touched on various aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two Churches. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and mutual support in the face of ongoing challenges.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

