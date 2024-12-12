Patriarch of Antioch: The clergy and faithful of the Patriarchate are currently safe

Today, Thursday, December 12, Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece had a telephone conversation with Patriarch John X of Antioch, who informed him of the current situation in Syria.

The Primate of the Church of Antioch reported that the clergy and faithful of the ancient Patriarchate are safe for the time being and asked for the prayers of the sister Church of Greece for their continued safety.

The Archbishop emphasized that the Church of Greece, as always, stands with the sister Church of Antioch, especially at this critical time. He reiterated that the offices of the Holy Synod, the Apostolic Ministry, the Holy Archdiocese of Athens and the Metropolises of the Church of Greece are always ready to respond and assist the brotherly people of Syria.

Finally, he expressed his hope for an end to hostilities and the establishment of peace for the good of the Syrian people and the entire region.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times