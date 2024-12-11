Our compassion for fellow Armenians must be endless

Stepan Piligian

From 1915-23, the Armenian nation was subjected to genocide, and the survivors in western Armenia scattered to the edges of the earth seeking only the opportunity to rebuild their lives. Many in the eastern sections of the Ottoman provinces migrated to the independent republic searching for a sanctuary. The refugees and those already in the eastern Armenian territories became the foundation of our independent republic today. The majority of the survivors of the Genocide moved to new host nations in South America, North America, Europe and the Middle East, forming what we refer to as the Armenian diaspora. They possessed an unshakeable determination fueled by a work ethic driven by a love of family. After experiencing genocide and forcible exile from their indigenous lands, they sought only peace and stability.

Every family has a story to preserve and teach to succeeding generations. My paternal grandfather was a soldier in the Armenian Legionnaires under French command. His service took him to Jerusalem, Beirut, Aleppo and finally as a part of the victorious Allies’ occupation army in Cilicia headquartered in Adana from 1918-20. It was during this time when he met my Adanatzi grandmother and found his lost siblings. After the withdrawal of the French forces, his service enabled him to transport his siblings and wife’s extended family through Marseilles to Massachusetts. Their story, and those of thousands like them, was a chapter in the development of the American diaspora.

During my grandfather’s military service, he spent a short time in Aleppo, where many survivors of the deportations ended their horrific journeys. Aleppo, or Haleb, became a large refugee center of Armenians. This was before the partition of greater Syria into Syria and Lebanon. During the mandate period, Lebanon was created while both Syria and Lebanon remained under French control until phases of independence started in 1943. The last Catholicos of Cilicia residing in Sis, Sahag II, was exiled in 1918 when the monastic complex and Cathedral of St. Sophia was destroyed by the genocidal Turks. The venerable Catholicos, already at an advanced age, dutifully visited the refugee camps of Aleppo and other villages in the former Ottoman territories to serve his people. In this environment, Aleppo became the origin of the post-Genocide diaspora, growing into a larger community with a strong educational infrastructure, cultural foundation and an entrepreneurial Armenian population. Similar communities grew in Damascus, Beirut, Baghdad, Egypt and elsewhere, but Aleppo has always maintained its special status with survivors and renewal.

The evolution of life in the diaspora has been dependent on the political and economic stability of the host nations. In the western democracies in Europe, the United States and Canada, Armenian communities have prospered and grown with education, culture, wealth and political influence. The communities in the Middle East have long been bastions of culture and education while being deeply impacted by the political instability of those nations. The Arab nations of the Middle East, long subjugated by the Ottoman Turks, welcomed the Christian Armenians as contributing members of their communities. Following World War I, most of the Middle Eastern nations were under European mandates as a transitional period towards independence.

Unfortunately, the modern history of these nations has included political upheaval, creating uncertainty for the Armenian and other Christian communities. In the late 1950s, Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized major sections of the economy. Thousands of Armenians were forced to leave their well-established communities in Cairo and Alexandria. The exodus resulted in a decline in the presence of the longstanding Egyptian-Armenian community. Due to the convenience of immigration laws in Canada, many Egyptian Armenians settled in Canada, particularly in Montreal. Armenians weathered similar political coups in Iraq in the 60s and 70s. An invasion to oust dictator Saddam Hussein in the early 2000s evolved into bitter sectarian resistance, resulting in a significant reduction in the Christian, and specifically Armenian, population.

Armenians have always been adept at winning the support of local governments despite changes and turmoil. The Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s had a significant impact on the influential Armenian community in Iran, which had navigated the major changes from the Shah to Ayatollah government structure. Significant migration did happen as a result of the revolution, but the community has remained remarkably intact with religious freedom. The strong and prominent Armenian community of Lebanon has been devastated by 15 years of sectarian civil war resulting in changes in the political landscape. It is estimated that the Armenian community has lost half of its population from the pre-civil war days with significant migration to the Americas.

The Armenian community in Syria, led by the iconic Aleppo presence, the Damascus community and border communities such as Qamishli and Kessab, have been incredibly resilient despite the oppression of the general population under the Assad family’s 50-year rule. Syria is another example of the amazing adaptability of Armenians, who maintained a stable relationship with the Alawite minority Assad clan. Despite their ability to adapt, the Armenian community has been severely impacted by the 14 year–long civil war. The population in Aleppo is a fraction of its peak in the 1970s with significant migration to the west and more recently to Armenia. The most recent rebel incursions have resulted in the overthrow of the longstanding Assad regime but leave many questions about the future. The main rebel group, Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), is making moderate and tolerant comments about the citizenry, but a military rebellion is very different from governing. The numerous rebel groups were loosely united by their opposition to Assad but conducted their campaigns in an almost feudal manner with geographic fiefdoms. It remains to be seen whether leadership can emerge which can create a government or whether Syria will go through another phase of civil unrest as we saw in Iraq.

The history of the diaspora has been filled with political instability coupled with resilience. We also have a long tradition of the more fortunate helping our brethren caught in turmoil not of their making. I remember as a young person the numerous fundraisers for our communities in Lebanon and Syria to build educational infrastructure and rebuild following destruction. Most of that responsibility fell upon the Americas and Europe with clear reasoning. The Armenians in those regions have been blessed to live in civil freedom, which has resulted in education and prosperity. It has become, therefore, our responsibility to offer compassion for less fortunate fellow Armenians by being there when it counts. Organizations such as the ARS and AGBU have a deep history of being present during the frequent circumstances of political instability and civil unrest. It is important to internalize that these organizations are comprised of individual Armenians around the world who have a profound sense of benevolence. It should always be a gift filled with joy.

Pan-Armenian thinking should teach us that regardless of geography, dialect or social status, we are one people with a common set of core values. Our good fortune in America should be understood in the context of our ancestors’ opportunity to escape to the west because of where they resided in the highlands. Some were less fortunate and were left to survive in the political chaos of the Middle East. In the diaspora, some are subject to instability while others experience the opposite but are subject to the threat of assimilation. We have much more in common taken in that context. The opportunity we have been afforded does not make us better or more important. We are simply rewarded with the responsibility to help. Think about the Armenian community in America. We are proud of our capabilities, but consider for a moment that as many American-born families have faded into the woodwork of assimilation, the Beirut, Iranian and Aleppo Armenian immigrants have added remarkable values in our schools, churches and organizations. Where would the American diaspora be without this commitment? This experience has taught me that our natural state is to be one. We resist the opportunity but every day we see examples of what we are capable of.

Our people in Syria need our support. There must never be a limitation on our compassion for fellow Armenians. I have heard some comments recently that all of these communities have received support only to see it destroyed by violence. It creates a type of ambivalence that is dangerous. Who are we to judge when and under what circumstances we should extend our hand to others? For thirty years, we invested in Artsakh. We can debate whether it was always in the most impactful manner, but it was done with a pure heart. We lost Artsakh and all we physically invested. Does it diminish our responsibility? Nothing must deter us from a true pan-Armenian vision to be there to the best of our ability for each other — for Armenia, the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem and now for Aleppo. Many of us are responding financially. All of us should be praying for their safety and existence as a community.

I have been fortunate to meet Armenians from many geographies. Those experiences led me to the opinion that the Armenians of Aleppo are some of the finest ambassadors of our civilization. They are educated, cultured, humble and possess an incredible work ethic. From their humble beginnings with refugee camps, they have established a sense of community that is admired within our global nation and respected by the Syrian people. It is a difficult time for our people. Armenia is dealing with threats to its national security in a dynamic geopolitical environment. Once again, peaceful and contributing Armenians are victimized by conflict and uncertainty. It is once again the time to be there for our brethren. Ambivalence, fatigue or overload cannot be our individual responses. Quietly ignoring the news betrays our commitment to each other that has enabled survival. Take a moment during this season of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and ask yourself: What have I done to help our brothers and sisters in Aleppo?

https://armenianweekly.com/2024/12/11/our-compassion-for-fellow-armenians-must-be-endless/?fbclid=IwY2xjawHHcBRleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHQRpA8yQTNSy7SRt8JMfgZeEoA-JnzF4MfWpRgcW-twkEueHfPPia2UFJg_aem_pGpthEbbTCZzFPEIAGnMsg