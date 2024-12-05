Yerevan to host 2027 IWF World Championships

The Armenian prime minister’s chief of staff, Arayik Harutyunyan, on Wednesday attended the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Congress in Manama, Bahrain, where he has visited at the invitation of Faris Mustafa Al Kooheji, Secretary-General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

A document signed during the congress stipulates Armenia’s right to host the 2027 IWF World Championships, as well as the country’s bilateral obligations during the event, the prime minister’s office reported.

Thus, Armenia will become a major sports center in 2027, because in addition to the IWF World Championships, the country will host the Francophonie Games, the European Gymnastics Championships and other events. Harutyunyan invited the participants of the congress to visit Armenia during the tournaments.

