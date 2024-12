Nelli Davtyan named Armenian Migration Service chief

Nelli Davtyan has been appointed head of the Armenian Migration and Citizenship Service.

The decree on Davtyan’s appointment was published on the government website on Thursday.

She is replacing Armen Ghazaryan who has been appointed deputy interior minister.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/12/05/Migration-Service-chief/3086739