The Papamobile Goes Electric: Mercedes-Benz Delivers First All-Electric Vehicle to Pope Francis

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 12.04.2024).- In a historic moment for both sustainability and tradition, Mercedes-Benz has delivered the first fully electric Papamobile to Pope Francis. This groundbreaking vehicle, based on the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class, was personally handed over to the Pope on December 4th in Vatican City. The unveiling underscores a shift toward environmental responsibility within the Vatican and coincides with preparations for the Jubilee of 2025, an event that will bring millions of pilgrims to Rome.

A Symbol of Sustainability and Innovation

The electric Papamobile represents a union of cutting-edge technology and longstanding partnership. For nearly a century, Mercedes-Benz has provided vehicles for the Vatican, with the iconic G-Class serving as the foundation for the Papamobile for the past 45 years. This newest iteration, tailored specifically to the Pope’s unique needs, operates with zero local emissions, aligning with the message of Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si, which advocates for sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Speaking at the delivery, Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, highlighted the significance of this moment:

“The new Papamobile is not only a symbol of our dedication to innovation and craftsmanship but also a call for sustainability. We are honored to provide Pope Francis with a vehicle that embodies our vision of electromobility while maintaining the bespoke elegance and functionality required for his public appearances.”

A Bespoke Creation for a Global Mission

Developed over a year by teams in Graz, Sindelfingen, and Rome, the vehicle integrates advanced electric propulsion technology with the custom features required for papal duties. Highlights include:

Custom Seating: A centrally positioned, height-adjustable seat allows the Pope to address crowds from various angles, accompanied by two additional seats for attendants.

A centrally positioned, height-adjustable seat allows the Pope to address crowds from various angles, accompanied by two additional seats for attendants. Enhanced Design: The vehicle’s rear section has been entirely reconfigured, with seamless integration of a custom-built roof and restructured rear doors.

The vehicle’s rear section has been entirely reconfigured, with seamless integration of a custom-built roof and restructured rear doors. Iconic Appearance: Finished in classic pearl white, the Papamobile maintains its iconic aesthetic while advancing into a sustainable future.

This handcrafted model incorporates the latest EQ technology, designed for the low-speed, high-visibility appearances that define papal events. Its electric drivetrain leverages the benefits of four-motor all-wheel drive, ensuring both stability and efficiency.

Celebrating a Shared Legacy

The event also honored Mercedes-Benz’s longstanding relationship with the Vatican. This collaboration began in 1930 with the delivery of a Nürburg 460 Pullman Saloon to Pope Pius XI and has evolved to meet the needs of each pontificate. Vehicles such as the 300 SEL Landaulet and the 460 G-Class Papamobile have become iconic symbols of papal outreach.

A Unique Invitation

In a gesture of appreciation, Pope Francis invited the development teams from Graz, Sindelfingen, and Rome to the Vatican for the vehicle’s unveiling. These individuals—representing design, engineering, production, and marketing—were lauded for their dedication and craftsmanship.

Marc Langenbrinck, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italy, described the experience as transformative:

“Delivering this vehicle to the Pope is not just a professional milestone; it is deeply personal. It represents a year of passion, innovation, and teamwork. This is a story we will proudly share with future generations.”

