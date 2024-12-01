An Armenian killed in Aleppo 

An Armenian was killed in Aleppo. This is reported by “Gandzasar” newspaper.
Yervand Arslanian, a doctor born in 1958, was killed by sniper’s shot while leaving Aleppo.
He was taken to the hospital in Hama, but his life could not be saved.
