An Armenian killed in Aleppo 

2024-12-01

An Armenian was killed in Aleppo. This is reported by “Gandzasar” newspaper.

Yervand Arslanian, a doctor born in 1958, was killed by sniper’s shot while leaving Aleppo.

He was taken to the hospital in Hama, but his life could not be saved.

