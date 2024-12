Young Armenian singer wins Russia competition

17-year-old Elen Badalyan has won the grand final of “Nu-ka, vse vmeste!” (All Together Now) singing competition in Russia with 98 points.

She received a statuette symbolizing the victory, a cash prize of 5 million rubles and a certificate.

The grand final of the show aired on Russia-1 TV channel on Friday evening.

