Global Coalition Backs Right of Artsakh Armenians to Return Home

A broad-based global coalition of faith-based and civil society organizations are endorsing a public call to establish an international negotiating platform to facilitate, under an international mandate, “the universally recognized right of indigenous Artsakh Armenian refugees to a collective, protected, and dignified return home.”

The joint statement calls for “an international negotiating platform for Artsakh, Azerbaijan, and other regional and global stakeholders to realize, under an international mandate, the universally recognized right of indigenous Artsakh Armenian refugees to a collective, protected, and dignified return home.”

As a result of Azerbaijan’s 2023 ethnic cleansing, over 150,000 indigenous Armenians have been forcibly displaced from their ancestral homeland of thousands of years. Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing followed a ten month blockade that deprived the region’s Armenian population of food, medicine, fuel, electricity, and other essential, in brazen defiance of international law.

The ‘right of return’ is a universally acknowledged principle of international law that guarantees the right of every person to voluntary return to their country of origin – regardless of citizenship or status. The right is established in several treaties and conventions, including the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 1966 Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the 1948 Fourth Geneva Convention.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recognized the right of Armenians to return to Artsakh in an legally binding order for provisional measures following the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, calling on Azerbaijan to “ensure that persons who have left Nagorno-Karabakh after 19 September 2023 and who wish to return to Nagorno-Karabakh are able to do so in a safe, unimpeded and expeditious manner.”

On December 2, 2023, the Artsakh Parliament established the Committee for the Defense of the Fundamental Rights of the People of Artsakh to advocate for the safe, dignified, and collective return of the people of Artsakh. This Committee is among the signatories to the joint statement, which, as of November 27, 2024, includes:

A Demand for Action

Ambassador Sam Brownback

American Friends of Kurdistan

Anglican Office for Government and International Affairs

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy

Armenian Church Youth Organization of America

Armenian Council of America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian General Benevolent Union

Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights

Armenian National Committee of America

Armenian Relief Society

Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Armenian Youth Federation

Artsakh Union

Christian Solidarity International

Committee for the Defense of the Fundamental Rights of the Artsakh People

Coptic Solidarity

Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church – Eastern U.S

Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church – Western U.S

European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy

Foro Artsaj de la Republica Uruguay

Foro Artsaj de la Republica Argentina

Global Christian Relief

Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural Association

Hellenic American Leadership Council

Hindu American Foundation

Homenetmen Armenian General Athletic Union

Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust – HART

In Defense of Christians

International Christian Concern

Knights of Vartan

Nasarean.org

Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church – Eastern U.S

Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church – Western U.S

Rev. Joel Tenney

Save Armenia

Shai Fund

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Zovighian Public Office

