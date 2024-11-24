Armenian translator: Persian literature plays key role in introducing Iranian culture

Georg Asatryan, who is also translator, made the comment on Saturday during the unveiling ceremony for the Armenian translation of the books “Shadow of the Monster” by Abbas Jahangirian and “A Song for Wednesdays” by Farhad Hassanzadeh, both prominent Iranian authors.

Asatryan said that Iranian literature has played a great role in introducing the country’s culture to the world.

He also mentioned the works of distinguished authors Jahangirian and Hassanzadeh, recognizing them as prominent figures in contemporary Persian prose.

The ceremony was held at the Khnko Aper National Children’s Library in Yerevan. The event was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Yerevan Mehdi Sobhani, the authors and translators of the books, literature enthusiasts, teachers, and students of Persian language schools in Armenia.

Rozan Tonoyan, director of the Khnko Aper National Children’s Library, referred to the thousand-year history of cultural relations between Armenia and Iran, considering the translation of Iranian literary works a significant step in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

She added that a clear testament to this is the existence of the Iran section in the library, which has been active since 2006 and has been developed in recent years with the cooperation of the Iranian embassy.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, referred to the importance of reading and its connection to peace, emphasizing that societies that place a greater value on reading and literature are more peace-loving.

Sobhani regarded children’s literature as a crucial factor, considering its authors as architects of future peace. He also cited the works of prominent authors such as Jahangirian and Hassanzadeh as valuable examples of this influence.

Jahangirian spokes as well. He pointed out to challenges of translating literary works from Persian, considering this task a significant responsibility. He further expressed gratitude to the Armenian translators, who try to introduce the Persian literature to the Armenian people.

4208

IRNA