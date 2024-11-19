 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Seven artworks worth $500,000 missing from Yervand Kochar Museum

2024-11-19

Seven valuable paintings have vanished from Yervand Kochar Museum in Yerevan, the Kochar Cultural Foundation reports.

The estimated value of the missing paintings by Yervand Kochar, a prominent Armenian artist of the 20th century, is around $500,000.

The artist’s son, filmmaker Ruben Kochar, and lawyer Tigran Atanesyan plan to provide further details at a news conference on Wednesday.

“The Armenian government has been alerted about the incident, and the Investigative Committee is dealing with the case,” the foundation said in a statement.

It also expressed doubts about the authenticity of the state-owned artworks in the museum, alleging illegal transactions.

“Yervand Kochar’s heritage is under threat,” the statement added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/19/Yervand-Kochar-Museum/3080161

