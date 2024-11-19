Seven artworks worth $500,000 missing from Yervand Kochar Museum

Seven valuable paintings have vanished from Yervand Kochar Museum in Yerevan, the Kochar Cultural Foundation reports.

The estimated value of the missing paintings by Yervand Kochar, a prominent Armenian artist of the 20th century, is around $500,000.

The artist’s son, filmmaker Ruben Kochar, and lawyer Tigran Atanesyan plan to provide further details at a news conference on Wednesday.

“The Armenian government has been alerted about the incident, and the Investigative Committee is dealing with the case,” the foundation said in a statement.

It also expressed doubts about the authenticity of the state-owned artworks in the museum, alleging illegal transactions.

“Yervand Kochar’s heritage is under threat,” the statement added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/19/Yervand-Kochar-Museum/3080161