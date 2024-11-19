‘Greatest manuscript discovery of modern times’ will return to the U.S. for the first time in almost a decade

Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute to Host Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibit in Commemoration of Historic Discovery’s 75th Anniversary

(ZENIT News / Simi Valley, CA., 11.19.2024).- The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) today announced its new exhibit, “Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition,” will open on Nov. 22. The exhibit will mark the Dead Sea Scrolls’ return to the U.S.A. for the first time in almost a decade and will celebrate the 75th anniversary of one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in modern history. It offers visitors a firsthand experience of the ancient manuscripts from the collections of the Israel Antiquities Authority and their profound implications for our understanding of the history, culture, and religious practices of ancient Judaism and the early foundations of Christianity. The Scrolls will be shown in a way they have never been seen before, integrating the latest cutting-edge technology that is exposing new secrets being revealed.

Highlights of the exhibit include the Magdala Stone, the Sea of Galilee Boat, often referred to as the «Jesus Boat,” as well as many never-before-toured artifacts.

“It’s a profound honor to host the Dead Sea Scrolls at the Reagan Library on the 75th anniversary of the discovery,” said David Trulio, President & CEO of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute. “The Dead Sea Scrolls are foundational to the development of the great monotheistic faiths: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. President Reagan was deeply shaped by his faith, and we are proud to bring these ancient treasures to the public.”

The Dead Sea Scrolls, believed to date back to around 250 BCE to 68 CE and discovered between 1947 and 1956 in caves near the Dead Sea, are a collection of ancient Jewish manuscripts that have impacted the world’s understanding of history, religion and culture. Many of the scrolls in this rotating exhibit have never been seen outside Israel. Of the first fragments to be displayed are one sheet of the Great Psalms Scroll from Cave 11, dating back to the 1st century CE and written in square Hebrew script, still in use to this day. The exhibit will feature around 200 artifacts from Israel’s National Treasures of the Israel Antiquities Authority, including:

The Magdala Stone , which dates to the Second Temple Period, features intricate carvings of the Temple. These carvings provide insights into the role of synagogues as sacred spaces prior to the Temple’s destruction and showcase the earliest known synagogue images of the Temple Menorah.

, which dates to the Second Temple Period, features intricate carvings of the Temple. These carvings provide insights into the role of synagogues as sacred spaces prior to the Temple’s destruction and showcase the earliest known synagogue images of the Temple Menorah. The Sea of Galilee Boat , often referred to as the «Jesus Boat,» a 1st-century CE fishing boat discovered in 1986 along the northwest shore of the Sea of Galilee. Unearthed during a severe drought, the reconstruction measures 27 feet in length and 7.5 feet in width and includes wood from the original vessel.

, often referred to as the «Jesus Boat,» a 1st-century CE fishing boat discovered in 1986 along the northwest shore of the Sea of Galilee. Unearthed during a severe drought, the reconstruction measures 27 feet in length and 7.5 feet in width and includes wood from the original vessel. The Psalm Scroll, the most substantial and well-preserved manuscript of Psalms of the thirty-six discovered in the Qumran caves. The Psalm Scroll is a rare find, as it contains several Psalms not found in the Hebrew Bible. These include two on display, focusing on the greatness of King David. The first focuses on his wisdom, attributing to him the writing of Psalms. The second, told in first person, describes the manner in which David was chosen and anointed as the monarch of Israel.

the most substantial and well-preserved manuscript of Psalms of the thirty-six discovered in the Qumran caves. The Psalm Scroll is a rare find, as it contains several Psalms not found in the Hebrew Bible. These include two on display, focusing on the greatness of King David. The first focuses on his wisdom, attributing to him the writing of Psalms. The second, told in first person, describes the manner in which David was chosen and anointed as the monarch of Israel. Ossuaries, small stone receptacles used for secondary burial. They represent burial practices unique to the Second Temple Jewish population, bearing decorative reliefs and inscriptions. These ossuaries teach us about early Jewish beliefs regarding the afterlife, as well as the important social structure given to family life and death.

small stone receptacles used for secondary burial. They represent burial practices unique to the Second Temple Jewish population, bearing decorative reliefs and inscriptions. These ossuaries teach us about early Jewish beliefs regarding the afterlife, as well as the important social structure given to family life and death. Objects from Masada , a natural fortress in the Judean Desert overlooking the Dead Sea, a key site in the struggle between Jewish rebels and the Roman Empire almost two thousand years ago. Items on display include Aramaic, Hebrew and Latin ostraca—small potsherds bearing writing, botanical remains such as pomegranate peels, walnut shells and olive pits; and imported textiles.

, a natural fortress in the Judean Desert overlooking the Dead Sea, a key site in the struggle between Jewish rebels and the Roman Empire almost two thousand years ago. Items on display include Aramaic, Hebrew and Latin ostraca—small potsherds bearing writing, botanical remains such as pomegranate peels, walnut shells and olive pits; and imported textiles. Tyrian shekels, minted in Tyre, were the only coin accepted as the annual Temple tax, mentioned in the New Testament, and contributed by males above 20 years old.

This limited-time exhibit is almost two years in the making, curated by Dr. Risa Levitt, Dr. Orit Shamir, Dr. Joe Uziel, and Navit Popovich-Geller. The show is expected to draw visitors from all over the United States, created by the Israel Antiquities Authority from the collections of the National Treasures. «The Israel Antiquities Authority is proud to be part of such an important exhibition» says Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. The exhibit is produced by West Wall Exhibitions and RRPFI.

«We are honored that the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit’s first stop is at the Reagan Library,” says James Sanna, President and CEO of West Wall Exhibitions. “The Library is known for hosting historically significant exhibitions and this one, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the ancient world, continues that tradition. We know guests will be inspired by the scrolls and the other notable artifacts on display.»

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.ReaganLibrary.com/DeadSeaScrolls.

About the Reagan Foundation and Institute

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles – individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride.

A globally recognized nonpartisan organization based in Simi Valley, CA, with a leading policy institute in Washington, DC, RRPFI delivers impactful public affairs programming, policy convenings and projects of national and international significance, and distinctive educational initiatives. In addition, RRPFI sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, the largest and most visited presidential library, which routinely hosts major special exhibitions.

An hour from Los Angeles International Airport, RRPFI’s Simi Valley campus sits on 400 acres, serves as the final resting place of America’s 40th President and former First Lady Nancy Reagan, displays a chunk of the Berlin Wall, and houses the plane President Reagan flew as Air Force One to 26 countries. Onsite are the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, Presidential Learning Center, Air Force One Pavilion, and the Reagan Leadership Academy. More information is available at www.reaganfoundation.org.

