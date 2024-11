Armenian GMs named winners of Portugal tournament

GM Karen Grigoryan won the XVIII Torneio Internacional Figueira da Foz – Sabir Ali tournament held in Portugal after scoring 7.5 points out of 9, the Armenian Chess Federation reported.

GM Elina Danielian also participated in the tournament and took the first place among women with 6 points.

