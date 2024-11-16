Armenian church honors Apostles Andrew and Philip

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday commemorates the Holy Apostles Andrew and Philip.

The word apostle refers to the special inner circle of Jesus’ disciples, chosen by Jesus to accompany him during his ministry, to learn from him, follow his instructions and continue his work.

Before becoming Christ’s disciple, Apostle Andrew had been the disciple of St. John the Baptist. He was the brother of the Apostle Peter and was a fisherman. After the Ascension of the Lord and the Descent of the Holy Spirit, Apostle Andrew preached in Northern Greece and in Scythe.

The Gospel of John recounts Philip’s calling as a disciple of Jesus. Apostle Philip is described as a disciple from the city of Bethsaida, and John the Evangelist connects him with Andrew and Peter, who were from the same town. He also was among those surrounding John the Baptist when the latter first pointed out Jesus as the Lamb of God. It was Philip who first introduced Nathanael (sometimes identified with Bartholomew) to Jesus. According to Butler, Philip was among those attending the wedding at Cana.

Apostle Philip preached in Asia Minor and he was martyred and crucified in the town of Heliople.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/16/Apostles-Andrew-Philip/3079157