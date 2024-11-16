3 Armenians among leaders of European Individual Chess Championship

The European Individual Chess Championship 2024 is underway in Petrovac, Montenegro.

After the 7th round, the sole leader is the Serbian GM Aleksandar Indjic with 6.5 points, the Armenian Chess Federation reports.

Among the Armenian chess players, the leaders are GM Robert Hovhannisyan, Manuel Petrosyan and GM Aram Hakobyan, who have scored 5.5 points and share the 2th-14th places.

GM Shant Sargsyan and GM Emin Ohanyan have 5 points.

The 8th round starts on 16 November at 6 p.m. Yerevan time.

