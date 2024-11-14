The Western Diocese Launches the Armenian Church Theological Society (A.C.T.S.)

BURBANK – The Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America has established the Armenian Church Theological Society (A.C.T.S.), a new initiative aimed at fostering theological thought, dialogue, scholarship, and collaboration among scholars, clergy, and laity.

“One of the main purposes of the Armenian Church Theological Society (A.C.T.S.) is to create a bridge between the centuries-old rich ‘theological mind’ of the Armenian Church and contemporary theological thinking on issues facing our communities today,” explained Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese.

In July, the Western Diocese launched a visionary long-term institutional innovation initiative under the Primate’s leadership. The ultimate vision of this project is to make Christian faith and Armenian culture a living experience for communities in the western United States.

A.C.T.S. is one component of the Institutional Innovation initiative of the Western Diocese. The inaugural meeting was held on October 7 at the Diocesan headquarters, presided over by the Primate and chaired by Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian, a scholar and head of the innovation project.

Initially, the theological society invited California-based scholars and clergy, with leading scholars from Fresno participating virtually. These included emeritus Prof. Abraham Terian of St. Nersess Seminary and professors Sergio La Porta and Barlow Der Mgrdichian from California State University, Fresno. Additional members, such as Prof. Peter Cowe of UCLA and Prof. David Zakarian of Fresno, were unable to attend the inaugural meeting.

The new society aims to provide a dynamic platform for theological reflection that resonates with contemporary issues while remaining deeply rooted in the rich theological tradition of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church.

A.C.T.S. will facilitate the exchange of knowledge on key subjects such as theology, ecclesiology, liturgy, and pastoral care through discussions, seminars, workshops, and international conferences.

In the next phase, scholars and experts from other states and internationally will be invited to join A.C.T.S. An Executive Committee has been formed by the inaugural assembly, including Peter Cowe, Sergio La Porta, Haig Madoyan, Norayr Poghosyan, Vahe Sargsyan, Hratch Tchilingirian, and Abraham Terian. Archbishop Hovnan serves as President of the society.

At the inaugural meeting, basic membership criteria were established. For clergy members, the minimum requirement is a Master’s degree in Theology, Religious Studies, or Divinity; for lay members, a minimum requirement includes at least a few publications on Armenian theology, religious studies, or related subjects.

“We envision this new society as a forum for theological inquiry and discussion, one that will invigorate both academic and pastoral efforts across the Western Diocese and beyond,” said Dr. Tchilingirian, Chair of the A.C.T.S. Executive Committee. “Our goal is to ensure that the Armenian Church’s theology and traditions continue to enrich contemporary life, providing a space for theological insights and reflections.”

Announcements regarding symposia and a major annual conference will be made in the near future.

