WCC, World Evangelical Alliance, and global partners call for immediate release of Armenian prisoners

The World Evangelical Alliance, in collaboration with the World Council of Churches (WCC), Christian Solidarity International, and a coalition of global organizations, has issued a joint statement urging international attention on Azerbaijan’s actions in Nagorno-Karabakh as COP29 begins in Baku.

The statement expresses concern over Azerbaijan’s use of COP29 as a distraction from alleged human rights abuses and ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the forced displacement of its ethnic-Armenian Christian population.

Azerbaijan’s pledge for COP29 to be a “COP of Peace” starkly contrasts with recent actions that led to the exodus of 120,000 ethnic-Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. Since December 2022, Azerbaijan imposed a blockade on the Lachin Corridor, the sole passage connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, exacerbating humanitarian challenges. The situation escalated further with Azerbaijan’s military operation in September 2023, resulting in widespread displacement.

The coalition’s statement highlights grave human rights violations, including the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious sites and the detention of 23 Armenians — comprising civilians, soldiers, and political leaders — captured during Azerbaijan’s recent military campaign. “Azerbaijan’s systematic depopulation of Nagorno-Karabakh has been characterized by numerous authorities as ethnic cleansing,” the statement emphasizes, citing evidence from prominent human rights investigations.

Call to action for peace and accountability

The signatories of the joint statement call on Azerbaijan to demonstrate its commitment to peace by immediately releasing all Armenian hostages and Azerbaijani political prisoners. They also urge Azerbaijan to allow the safe return of the displaced ethnic-Armenian population to Nagorno-Karabakh and encourage COP29 participant states to address these pressing issues directly with Azerbaijan.

Joint Statement: COP29 is being used as a cover for ethnic cleansing

https://www.oikoumene.org/news/wcc-world-evangelical-alliance-and-global-partners-call-for-immediate-release-of-armenian-prisoners