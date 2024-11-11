Numerous archaeological materials found at excavations in Armenia’s Ohanavan

Excavations have resumed at the newly-discovered early medieval rock-hewn tomb in the Ohanavan community of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province since November 4, the Scientific Research Center for Historical and Cultural Heritage SNCO reported.

A large number of archaeological materials have been discovered during the excavations in the area, including pottery, metal and glass objects and animal bones.

The excavations began on February 14, shortly after the monument was uncovered by a local resident during earthworks on his land plot.

Numerous medieval pottery shards have now been excavated from the area.

