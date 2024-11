Armenia’s Arsen Khandzhian wins silver at World Sambo Championships

Armenian sambo fighter Arsen Khandzhian has captured a silver medal at the 2024 World Sambo Championships being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The athlete lost the 98kg final to Russian Anton Konovalov on Sunday to become the world runner-up, the Armenian Sambo Federation reported.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/11/Arsen-Khanjyan/3076610