Armenian Teams Take Full Control of ArmSat-1 Satellite

YEREVAN – Armenia’s ArmSat-1 satellite is now fully operational and actively capturing images, according to Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry.

Hayrapetyan informed reporters that ArmSat-1 is currently in Low Earth orbit at an altitude of 490-500 kilometers. He announced that Armenian specialists assumed full control of the satellite on November 11.

“It is an observation satellite. For the first time in our newly independent history, we have the capability not only to own a satellite but also to control it. This achievement enables us to develop skills that are an investment in our future. From today onward, our specialized teams have complete control over ArmSat-1,” he stated.

The launch of Armenia’s first satellite in 2022 marked a significant milestone in the country’s space endeavors, laying the groundwork for further investments in space technologies. The initiative is seen as enhancing national security and centralizing key resources.

Minister Hayrapetyan also dismissed rumors questioning the satellite’s functionality, affirming that ArmSat-1 operates normally at an altitude of 490-500 kilometers, continuously capturing images.

He emphasized that satellites have no guaranteed lifespan, noting, “Satellites from many countries often fall earlier than expected or remain in various orbits for extended periods.”

When ArmSat-1 was launched in May 2022 from Cape Canaveral Space Station in the U.S., Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted that data collected from the satellite would serve multiple purposes, including border surveillance, emergency prevention and management, environmental protection, and urban development. A control center was subsequently established in Armenia, where specialists received training to assume control of the satellite.

