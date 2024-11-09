Armenia’s Leo off to Madrid for Junior Eurovision

Participants from seventeen countries are travelling to Spain for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Armenia’s representative Leo left Yerevan on Saturday morning, he’s joined by his four dancers and the wider delegation in Madrid. The young singer will perform “Cosmic Friend” at the contest.

“Cosmic Friend” is a story of an intergalactic friendship that knows no boundaries, spreading across the cosmos. Leo is convinced that music is the universal language—one that everyone understands and speaks, from planet Earth to the billions of other planets and galaxies around us. He is set to unite the universe and its inhabitants through his joyful song, and not even the aliens can resist the beat! Yet, a question remains – who is the mysterious cosmic friend? The next stop for this cosmic party is Madrid!

The music for “Cosmic Friend” was composed by tokionine (David Badalyan), with lyrics by Vahram Petrosyan and Maléna. Artur Manukyan directed the music video, and Armen Galyan designed the costumes.

Madrid will host the Junior Eurovision Song Contest on November 16.

