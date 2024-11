Members of leading UK media visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

A group of members of leading UK media (The Guardian, The Spectator, The Telegraph, etc.) visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum in Yerevan—as part of their visit to Armenia.

At the Eternal Flame of the memorial, they observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

