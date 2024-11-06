Turkey sticks to condition for normalization with Armenia

Turkey again linked the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations with a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Turkish-Armenian relations will be normalized after the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told local media on Wednesday.

He stated that Turkey is pleased to witness the countries inching closer to the peace deal.

“We consider the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia crucial for stability and peace in the region. The latest agreement on border delimitation is a vivid example of this progress,” Fidan added.

