Statistical Committee: Armenia population is 3,067,000

The Statistical Committee of Armenia has published a bulletin on the country’s population.

Accordingly, as of October 1, the permanent population of Armenia is 3,067,000.

And the most densely populated community of the country is the capital, Yerevan, where 1,136,000 people live.

In the provinces of Armenia. Kotayk ranks first in terms of population, with 292,000 residents. The provinces closest to Yerevan, Ararat and Armavir Provinces, also have a dense population. And the least populated province is the smallest province of Armenia, Vayots Dzor, with 49,000 people.

The overall population of Armenia is mostly concentrated in urban areas, with 1,976,000 people.

