International congress marking Sergei Parajanov’s anniversary held in Madrid

Upon the initiative of the Chair of Armenian Studies at the Complutense University of Madrid and with the support of the Armenian Embassy in Spain, the university hosted an international congress marking the 100th birth anniversary of renowned filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Armenian Embassy said specialists from Spain, the US, France, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Colombia attended the conference and delivered remarks on Parajanov’s activity.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/06/Madrid-Sergei-Parajanov-conference/3074984