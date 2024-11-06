Benefector Karen Vardanyan donated 119 million drams to two military sports colleges

The future military specialists will have much more opportunities for physical training. Military Sports Specialized Colleges named after Tigran Metz and after Aram Manukyan were furnished with modern sports equipment, gyms were renovated and heating system was installed.

In order to organize transportation of students from home to the educational institution and back, 3 buses were also provided to military sports institutions. The program was implemented thanks to the financing from the benefactor Karen Vardanyan. The total budget amounted to 119 million drams.

