Putin receives credentials from new Armenian ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received letters of credence from 28 newly arrived foreign ambassadors, including Armenian Ambassador to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan, the Kremlin reported.

The ceremony was held at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

New Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev also handed his credentials to Putin.

